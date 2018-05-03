Survivors of childhood cancer and their families invited to event in Carlow today

Local survivors of childhood and teen cancer are being urged to go along to an event in Carlow this evening.

CanCare4Living and the Boyne Research Institute are holding a meeting for survivors and their families in the Talbot Hotel to raise awareness of the late affects of treatment and to discuss long-term follow-up.

It’s taking place from 5.30-7.30pm.

Kyle Hawe was diagnosed as a child in 2006 and was given little over a year to live.

However he says he’s now planning for his wedding next year.

And he told KCLR support groups are so important.