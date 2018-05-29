Talk of the Town meeting in Kilkenny tonight on how local history might help rejuvenate the city

The first in a series of meetings exploring how Kilkenny’s heritage can help rejuvenate the city is being held tonight.

The Talk of the Town event is on at the Pembroke Hotel at 7.30 and is open to everyone free of charge.

It’ll include a talk on how local history can help develop a vibrant living city.

It’s hosted by Green Party Councillor Malcolm Noonan who says this could be the ideal way to keep the town centre alive.