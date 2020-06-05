Talking newspaper service for Carlow goes online

The Carlow Talking Newspaper service has gone online.

Carlow County Council Library Service have launched a new podcast in collaboration with The Carlow Nationalist and Carlow Volunteer Centre.

It’s a revival of the previous service where volunteers recorded stories and articles from the Nationalist for people with visual impairment around the county.

The Talking Newspaper is now available on iTunes, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms.

A pre-launch the podcast has already been downloaded in Minnesota, USA; Victoria, Australia; Israel and of course here at home in Ireland.