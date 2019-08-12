Talks to start today in a bid to resolve dispute between farmers and meat factories

Talks will get underway today in an effort to resolve the dispute between beef farmers and meat factories.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is holding the negotiations between all the parties concerned.

Protests were stood down at local factories on Friday night after a truce was agreed.

Speaking to KCLR News, South East Chairman of Beef Plan, Enda Fingleton says the 13 points that they want addressed are on the agenda today and he says anyone attending needs to have their homework done.

He says these talks absolutely have to work.

Representatives from other farming organisations and the Department of Agriculture will also attend the meeting in Kildare.

The Irish Farmers Association President is calling on retailers to attend the discussions, to outline what they’ll do to help beef farmers.