Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he hopes all pubs will be able to re-open from Monday

The Tánaiste has said he hopes all pubs will be able to re-open from Monday.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this evening to approve moving to phase four of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.

Public gatherings of up to a hundred indoors and five hundred outdoors would be allowed if it goes ahead.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said pubs, hotel bars and casinos waiting to re-open on Monday should have guidance this evening:

“I do hope it’s possible for them to reopen, I know there has been an update in new covid cases in the last week or two, but it’s still in the teens or twenty a day, we did think that there would be a slight increase in cases as we eased restrictions and I don’t think that the increase is so enormous that at this stage would prevent us moving to stage four but that isn’t the decision for me on my own, we need the advice from NPHET and the cabinet needs to decide”.