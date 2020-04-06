Taoiseach re-registers as a medical doctor to help with Covid-19 fight

The Taoiseach has re-registered as a medical doctor.

Leo Varadkar left the medical register in 2013, after serving as a doctor for ten years.

Last month the HSE had called for healthcare workers who had left the register to return to the workforce to help with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s understood he will work a session a week to help out in an area suited to his qualifications.

His partner and his two sisters and their husbands, all work in the health services.