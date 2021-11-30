Taste in Carlow cancelled

Taste in Carlow has been called off.

The event was due to run from the 4th to the 12th of December with a range of celebrity chefs, including our own Edward Hayden, in a showcase at Arboretum in Leighlinbridge – see here

However, organisers, including the Local Enterprise Office at Carlow County Council, have taken the decision to cancel it due to concerns around the current Covid-19 situation.

Tickets will be refunded but you’re asked to donate if possible to the Éist Cancer Support Centre in Carlow which was to benefit from the occasion.