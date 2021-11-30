KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Taste in Carlow cancelled
Arboretum at Leighlinbridge was due to host it from 4th to 12th of December
Taste in Carlow has been called off.
The event was due to run from the 4th to the 12th of December with a range of celebrity chefs, including our own Edward Hayden, in a showcase at Arboretum in Leighlinbridge – see here
However, organisers, including the Local Enterprise Office at Carlow County Council, have taken the decision to cancel it due to concerns around the current Covid-19 situation.
Tickets will be refunded but you’re asked to donate if possible to the Éist Cancer Support Centre in Carlow which was to benefit from the occasion.