taste4atenner 10: Shannon Redmond’s Cottage Pie

Shannon Redmond, presenter of The Home Run and Saturday Night Party here on KCLR is the latest to the plate for our #taste4atenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.

Shannon Redmond’s Cottage pie! (AKA: A hug in a bowl!)

Ingredients:

500g lean beef mince

800g potatoes

2 Carrots

1 onion

1 pack shepherd’s pie mix

1 pack of oxtail soup

Method:

Peel all the potatoes and place them in water to boil.

Cook the beef mince on high heat until browned and cooked through.

Chop or dice the carrots and onion

Add them to the meat and stir until they become soft.

When vegetables are soft, add 400 ml of water to the shepherd’s pie mix and pour over the mince.

Add 400 ml of water to the oxtail soup mix and pour over the mince.

Mix well and allow it to simmer.

If it is too watery or runny, add beef gravy to thicken it.

Strain boiled potatoes and mash them using butter.

Serve and Enjoy

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Listen Back