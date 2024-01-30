Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner

#taste4atenner 10: Shannon Redmond’s Cottage Pie

Warm up with Shannon's "hug in a bowl"

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath30/01/2024
#taste4atenner with KCLR and St. Canice's Credit Union

Shannon Redmond, presenter of The Home Run and Saturday Night Party here on KCLR is the latest to the plate for our #taste4atenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.

Shannon Redmond’s Cottage pie! (AKA: A hug in a bowl!)

Ingredients:

  • 500g lean beef mince
  • 800g potatoes
  • 2 Carrots
  • 1 onion
  • 1 pack shepherd’s pie mix
  • 1 pack of oxtail soup

Method:

  • Peel all the potatoes and place them in water to boil.
  • Cook the beef mince on high heat until browned and cooked through.
  • Chop or dice the carrots and onion
  • Add them to the meat and stir until they become soft.
  • When vegetables are soft, add 400 ml of water to the shepherd’s pie mix and pour over the mince.
  • Add 400 ml of water to the oxtail soup mix and pour over the mince.
  • Mix well and allow it to simmer.
  • If it is too watery or runny, add beef gravy to thicken it.
  • Strain boiled potatoes and mash them using butter.
  • Serve and Enjoy

Cooking time: 30 minutes

