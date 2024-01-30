Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner
#taste4atenner 10: Shannon Redmond’s Cottage Pie
Warm up with Shannon's "hug in a bowl"
Shannon Redmond, presenter of The Home Run and Saturday Night Party here on KCLR is the latest to the plate for our #taste4atenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.
Shannon Redmond’s Cottage pie! (AKA: A hug in a bowl!)
Ingredients:
- 500g lean beef mince
- 800g potatoes
- 2 Carrots
- 1 onion
- 1 pack shepherd’s pie mix
- 1 pack of oxtail soup
Method:
- Peel all the potatoes and place them in water to boil.
- Cook the beef mince on high heat until browned and cooked through.
- Chop or dice the carrots and onion
- Add them to the meat and stir until they become soft.
- When vegetables are soft, add 400 ml of water to the shepherd’s pie mix and pour over the mince.
- Add 400 ml of water to the oxtail soup mix and pour over the mince.
- Mix well and allow it to simmer.
- If it is too watery or runny, add beef gravy to thicken it.
- Strain boiled potatoes and mash them using butter.
- Serve and Enjoy
Cooking time: 30 minutes