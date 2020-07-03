TD McGuinness says there shouldn’t be complaints about Ministerial selection

John McGuinness says other TDs should stop complaining about not being offered ministerial positions in the new Cabinet.

The Fianna Fail TD wasn’t appointed to any role by party leader Michael Martin.

There has been a lot of criticism about the new Taoiseach’s selection, with accusations of gender and geographical imbalance within his Cabinet.

But Deputy McGuinness says those factors should have been irrelevant in appointing the Ministers.

“[We need to] get over the inputs of unelected people trying either to settle scores or promote individuals of their choice” he explained to KCLR Live. “I think that politics in Ireland has suffered badly, over a number of different governments, because of the fact they acknowledge the status quo and just appoint geographically or otherwise rather than on the basis of the best person for the job.”