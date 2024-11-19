Teachers are set to stage nationwide protests at lunchtime today over a decision to accelerate Senior Cycle redevelopment plans.

The members of ASTI and TUI say they are concerned aspects of the plans pose a threat to education standards, fairness and quality for Leaving Cert students.

They have pointed out that they are not opposed to the redevelopment of the Senior Cycle. However, for successful implementation, they say it’s crucial that

sufficient resources are provided to ensure its smooth and effective roll-out.

They are also calling for comprehensive and fully informed in-service training for all teachers well in advance of implementation and that any changes to subjects or specifications are not rushed through.

The unions involved are not calling for the postponement of the new pilot subjects which they say are being supported with additional resources for those schools involved.

Their spokespeople say the action is being driven by teachers in order to protect the standards and quality of the Irish education system.

Students will not be affected by the protest.