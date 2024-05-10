The technology gap will be a key focus of the Age Friendly Ireland Older People’s Council Convention.

The event’s taking place in Kilkenny and is bidding to tackle concerns surrounding online banking, a cashless society and automated customer service helplines, offering potential solutions to bridge the divide.

A panel discussion from 9:30am will be followed by an outlining of priorities for the year ahead and a number of speeches including from Minister of State Mary Butler.

