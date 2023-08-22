KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Teenage boy dies following drowning incident in Wexford
The 14 year old was rushed to Wexford general hospital last Thursday afternoon, after gardaí and emergency services were called to a home in Wexford town
A teenage boy has died after a drowning incident in Wexford.
The 14-year-old was rushed to Wexford general hospital last Thursday afternoon after gardaí and emergency services were called to a home in Wexford town.
He was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin in a serious condition.
Gardaí have since confirmed the teenager died on Sunday.
An investigation is underway and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.