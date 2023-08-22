Teenage boy dies following drowning incident in Wexford

A teenage boy has died after a drowning incident in Wexford.

The 14-year-old was rushed to Wexford general hospital last Thursday afternoon after gardaí and emergency services were called to a home in Wexford town.

He was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin in a serious condition.

Gardaí have since confirmed the teenager died on Sunday.

An investigation is underway and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.