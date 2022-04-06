Teenage girl missing from Carlow for five days

A teenage girl’s been missing from Carlow Town for five days.

A public appeal is being made for help finding 15-year-old Helen McDonnell who is missing from the Killeshin Road area since last Friday.

She’s 5′ 1, in height, with a slim build and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station or the the Garda Confidential Line.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl missing from Waterford, Courtney Cummins, has been found safe and well.