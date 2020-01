A teenage girl has been reported missing from Carlow.

16-year-old Rebecca O’Brien-Allen was last seen on Wednesday of this week in the Carlow area.

She’s described as being 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Rebecca’s whereabouts is being urged to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or any Garda station.