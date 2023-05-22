Teenager due before Kilkenny district court today suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles in the Eastern region

A teenager has been charged as part of an operation targeting persons suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles in the Eastern region.

Yesterday, two teenagers were arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Carlow.

A second stolen car failed to stop for Gardaí in Newbridge and was later found abandoned.

Another two teenagers – one of which is under 18 – were arrested.

The teenager is due to appear before Kilkenny district court this morning.

Meanwhile, the three male teenage youths who were also arrested as part of this investigation, have been released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion programme.