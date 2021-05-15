Teenager feared missing from Kilkenny city has been found

A teenage boy feared to be missing from Kilkenny city has been found safe and well.

16 year old Jodie Burns was first reported missing yesterday, after he hadn’t been seen since Thursday. (As reported here)

It was believed that Jodie may have headed to Dublin, as he’s known to frequent the Smithfield and Ballymun areas.

This morning, local Gardaí have confirmed that Jodie’s been located, and no further assistance is needed from the public.