Teenager killed in N7 Dublin collision was much-loved former member of Kilkenny soccer club

Tributes are being paid by a Kilkenny soccer club to the teenage boy who died in a crash in Dublin yesterday.

17-year-old Ger Prentice was killed after he crashed a car into a van on the N7 Naas Road in Clonalkin.

The three occupants of the van received non-life-threatening injuries.

Ger had lived in Thomastown for four years where he played with both Thomastown GAA and Thomastown United.

The soccer club have taken to their Facebook page to express their sadness at the passing of what they say was “a bright, intelligent young man with a personality that would light up any occasion.”