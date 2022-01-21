Tendering process for Ireland’s search and rescue bases raised in Dáil by South East TD Matt Shanhan

Concerns regarding the future of the South East’s search and rescue base have been raised in the Dáil.

A number of people have been outlining on KCLR their fears that the region could have its helicopter service withdrawn if whoever takes up the new tender from 2024 onwards decides to decrease the number of bases across the country from four to three.

Including TDs from Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford who met earlier this week to discuss the issue (more on that with the Transport Department statement here).

Since then, Deputy Matt Shanahan has raised the subject in the upper house – hear below what he had to say and how the Taoiseach responded: