The Arts Fringe Festival Celebrates their fifth year in Kilkenny

Eleven days of festival fever begin to roll out in Kilkenny later.

The Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe held a soft launch last night with two exhibtion openings.

The event fully enters its fifth year today with another programme packed with music, theatre, workshops & visual arts.

The official programme for the festival will unfold from it’s event launch at 5 o’clock this evening.

As part of festivities from this evening there’ll be rolling road closures & traffic diversions in & around Callan.

These diversions will take place from 7pm to 11pm each evening until August 17th as the sold-out Chapel performance moves from St Brigid’s College to the parish church – with several stops along the way.