The Arts Fringe Festival Celebrates their fifth year in Kilkenny
The launch of the eleven day festival begins this evening
Eleven days of festival fever begin to roll out in Kilkenny later.
The Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe held a soft launch last night with two exhibtion openings.
The event fully enters its fifth year today with another programme packed with music, theatre, workshops & visual arts.
The official programme for the festival will unfold from it’s event launch at 5 o’clock this evening.
As part of festivities from this evening there’ll be rolling road closures & traffic diversions in & around Callan.
These diversions will take place from 7pm to 11pm each evening until August 17th as the sold-out Chapel performance moves from St Brigid’s College to the parish church – with several stops along the way.