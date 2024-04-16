“If we cannot look after our old, infirm and people with disabilities shame on us and shame on Government”.

So said Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick after Castlecomer MD colleague Mary Hilda Cavanagh tabled a motion at their monthly meeting this week calling for funding to be increased for family carers.

It stated; “That this Municipal District would request the Minister for Finance and the HSE to substantially increase the funding to help families who care for family members who are young or not so young and who have medical needs, whether mental or physical. A very unfair burden is placed on families at the moment with little recognition for the care they provide or for their own personal wellbeing”

She was unanimously supported in her plea for a letter to be written to the Finance Minister and the HSE outlining the unfair burden that’s placed on those caring for others.

Cllr Cavanagh spoke to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace after – hear that here;