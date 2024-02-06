The Cutting Vedge closes its Kilkenny city doors after more than six years in business

Kilkenny city has seen two businesses close their doors for the last time over the weekend.

Porter’s Newsagents on High Street shut up shop on Saturday while around the corner on Ormonde Street vegan eatery The Cutting Vedge also wound down after six and a half years.

The outlet had attracted many locals, visitors and some famous faces – among them ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk and frontwoman from The Cardigans, Nina Persson.

Owner of the establishment, Chef Helen Costello has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace of the journey so far and why she came to her decision to close – hear that here;