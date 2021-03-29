The Gallery – Programme 1 – 29th March 2021

On The Gallery, John MacKenna chats with poet Jessica Traynor about her career and her recent book with Stephe Rea called ‘Correspondence’ which is an anthology that paired writers, photographers and visual artists in the direct provision system in Ireland with Irish artists and writers. Then Paul McManus, Carlow Little Theatre and Ger Cody from the Involvement Centre chat about theatre over Zoom and finally Vicki Donovan, Silversmith picks her favourite book and favourite song. The Gallery funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council