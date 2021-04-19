The Gallery – Programme 4 – 19th April 2021

John MacKenna chats with Gerald Peregrine founder of the Mobile Music Machine as the group travels around Kilkenny playing music to residents in nursing homes like St Joseph’s in Kilmoganney who also join us on the show. Jim Behan of Dolmen Pottery let’s us know what he’s up to these days. Mary Butler and Sinead Dowling, Arts Officers with Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils talk about the work their job entails. Finally poet FeliSpeaks calls for migrant mothers and daughters to take part in a project she is working on for Carlow Visual. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council