The Gallery – Programme 5 – 26th April 2021

On The Gallery with John MacKenna hear Patrick Griffin talk about the personal connection his family has with a statue of an angel in the grounds of St Canice’s Cathedral Kilkenny. Mary Turner, writer and publisher picks his favourite book and song in the Songbook feature. WIT Arts student Catherine Ashe Doyle on arts education and her interest in this area. Poet Kerrie Hardie on her new collection titled ‘Where Now Begins’ and finally a short package to honour the achievements of the Cartoon Saloon shortlisted with Wolfwalkers in the Best Animation category in the Oscars 2021. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council