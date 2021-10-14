The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 14/10/2021

On the Glanbia Farm Show we heard reaction to last Tuesday’s Budget from Macra national president John Keane. He highlighted the need to support generational renewal on Irish farms.

John Joe Cullen, pork butcher from John St. Kilkenny, has worked as a butcher for 50 years. He looks back at his career to date and warns of potential difficulties in the meat food chain in the period ahead.

Matt was in Freshford on Monday and chatted to Lemken representative Derek James Delahunty

about precision drilling maize and to James Delahunty, farmer and contractor, about the maize harvest and the year’s work in general.

Eric Driver delivered a report on Tullow mart and George Candler was in studio to bring listeners up to date on the latest livestock prices at Kilkenny Mart.