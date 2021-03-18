The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 18/3/2021

On this week’s Glanbia Farm Show listeners heard about efforts to improve water quality. Deirdre Glynn of Teagasc and TJ Phelan of Glanbia outlined strategies by both organisations and farmers to introduce management practices to improve the quality of Irish waterways.

Pat Murphy, vice chairman of Glanbia explained the rationale for the decision to curb peak milk production during April, May and June, emphasising that the An Taisce objections were the primary reason for a lack of processing capacity in the company.

Michael Fitzgerald of Teagasc informed listeners of a dairy breeding webinar happening next Thursday 28th of March.

Paul Hennessy, horse trainer, fresh from his win with Heaven Help Us at Cheltenham described the great feeling of having triumphed at the festival. He also highlighted the great successes of Irish trainers, horses and jockeys over the past few days.

Eric Driver and George Candler reported on this week’s livestock prices and George Candler remembered Agnes Gibbons-White who died earlier this week.