The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 19/8/2021

First tonight on the Glanbia Farm Show, Bobby Millar, cereal grower, spoke to Matt about harvest progress and prices for grain.

Declan O’Brien chatted about his recent publication on the decline of the Dublin Cattle Market fifty years ago.

Willie Kearns outlined an alternative non antimicrobial approach to mastitis and a range of other cattle ailments using benign bacteria.

Eric Driver and George Candler provided comprehensive mart reports from Tullow and Kilkenny.