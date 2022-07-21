The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/7/2022

Brian Rushe, deputy president of IFA outlined his organization’s position on the sectoral targets for agriculture and commented on An Taisce’s application for a judicial review of the Nitrates Directive.

Thomas Ryan gave his monthly Green Scene report including commentary on the EPA’s latest GHG report, new incentives for organic farming and a promotion of Farm Safety Week.

There were livestock reports from Tullow and Cillin Hill.

