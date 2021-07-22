The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 22/7/2021

On this week’s Glanbia Farm Show, we repeated an interview first broadcast by our colleague on KCLR Live, Eimear Ni Bhraonáin, with Agriculture Minister Charlie MacConalogue about a range of farm and rural issues including one off housing in the countryside, convergence under CAP, the delays in planning and the impact on forestry as well as the problems arising from peat shortages in the horticultural sector.

Mike Neary of Bord Bia joined us to discuss the state of the horticulture sector and the professionalism and high quality standards in the sector.

Alan Heaney and his colleagues are cycling along the Wild Atlantic Way for charity and he chatted to Matt about the experience.

James Murphy, sheep breeder, discussed the importance of ram purchase and listed upcoming sales.

Eric Driver delivered a report from Tullow Mart and George candler reported on another very successful week at Cillin Hill livestock mart.

