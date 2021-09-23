The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/9/2021

Pat O’Toole of the IFJ spoke to Matt about current issues in Irish agriculture. He highlighted the controversy over suggestions that the national herd size should be capped. Pat also outlined the causes and effects of the huge increase in fertiliser prices.

Elsewhere, Michael Fitzgerald of Teagasc was joined by Cathal Moran dairy farmer to discuss an upcoming farm walk as part of the Signpost Programme.

James Murphy was on hand to advertise an upcoming sheep sale.

Eric Driver is now an auctioneer as well as manager of Tullow mart. He described his new role and gave an update on prices and upcoming events.

George Candler gave his weekly livestock report from Cillin Hill.