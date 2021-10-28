Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 28/10/2021

First tonight, Matt spoke to Phelim O’Neill, Markets Analyst with Irish Farmers Journal, about its KPMG Report which outlines various impact scenarios on farm incomes and food exports from a range of carbon reduction options.

Glanbia chairman, John Murphy, talked to Matt about milk price prospects, the organisation’s sustainability farm walks and the options for the Co-op around buying up the remaining processing assets shared with Glanbia PLC.

Brendan Barry, dairy farmer, discussed the valuation of any buy-out of Glanbia dairy assets and summed up a financial analysis that suggests that the 3.2% net margin is depressing milk price to producers by 2 c/litre.

Michael Murray, newly appointed safety manager with ESB Networks, outlined safety actions farmers should take in relation to electrical infrastructure.

Eric Driver delivered a livestock report from Tullow Mart and George Candler reported on the week’s cattle and sheep sales at Cillín Hill.

