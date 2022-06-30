The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 30/6/2022

With all the talk of recent Government initiatives on farm activity in the sometimes contentious area of climate change, as part of our ongoing Green Scene feature, Matt spoke with Thomas Ryan of Glanbia about the ACRE programme.

Paul Hyland (former president of the Irish Grassland Association) will speak with Matt about it’s summer Dairy events series.

We heard from Pierce Kelly, who spoke with Matt about an upcoming Teagasc Beef Open Day at Grange, happening on Tuesday next.

Finally, we heard about some advances in tractor technologies, specifically in the area of methane fuelled machines from David Redman, from Case New Holland.

George Candler and Eric Driver will provide reports from both Kilkenny and Tullow Marts.

