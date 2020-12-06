The highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country reported at St Luke’s Hospital

Last night there were 31 people with Covid-19 at Saint Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny.

That’s according to the latest figures published by the HSE yesterday evening with 233 cases in hospitals nationwide.

Saint Luke’s has the highest number of all acute hospitals at 8pm last night with Letterkenny University Hospital next with 29 cases.

There are 5 cases at University Hospital Waterford.

Just one case at Saint Luke’s Hospital was confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The country’s 14 day incidence rate has risen to 80.9.

Kilkenny remains the third highest county with an rate almost double that, of 159.2, while Carlow is now in seventh place at 96.6.