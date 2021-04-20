The History Fix – Programme 6 – 20th April 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan we hear about life in the Callan Workhouse with historian Philip Lynch. The extraordinary life and times of Catherine Finn editor, printer and publisher.The tragic shootings of two young men in Kilkenny in 1921 – one hundred years ago and the 75th celebrations of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council