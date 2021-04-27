The History Fix – Programme 7 – 27th April 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan we hear about the history of Johnstown and their belated 250th birthday celebrations, the history and heritage of the River Nore features in our ‘Things that Made Us’. We explore the history of Padmore and Barnes Shoes and hear about events and projects organised in Kilkenny and Carlow for the Decade of Centenaries. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council.