The January Drive with Nathalie Lennon; Wednesday 18th January 2023

The January Drive;

Nathalie speaks to Keith Murphy about a fundraiser for Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) and Castledermot Mental Health Association.

The Rundermot 5/10K race starts at 11am from Castledermot GAA, registration on the day at 10am.

Elaine Nic Reamoinn, Founder of Siul Linn, a community group connected to nature that uses movement is medicine. Organising group walks and hikes all around the country, Elaine tells us about Siul Linn events and how to get involved.

The Producers with Sue Nunn and Josephine Plettenberg showcasing some of our smaller food producers in Kilkenny and Carlow. Today we are in Borris at The Fermentary to find out about a food process that is centuries old.