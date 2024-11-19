We kick off The KCLR Daily General Election debates later this morning.

The first sees six of the 20 candidates in the Carlow Kilkenny constituency in studio to outline who they are, what they stand for and how they hope to get your number one on polling day.

We’ll also be hearing from people across the two counties outlining the issues they want tackled.

Today our Brian Redmond will be quizzing Peter “Chap” Cleere (FF), Michael Doyle (FG), Patricia Stephenson (Social Democrats) and Independents Noel G Walsh, Luke O’Connor and Tom Healy.

Stay tuned and if you’ve something to add you can text / whatsapp the studio directly: 083 306 96 96.

Meanwhile, debate days continue on Thursday (21st Nov), Monday (25th Nov) and Tuesday (26th Nov) focusing not just on candidates for our main constituency but also for Tipperary North which includes approximately 4,000 north west Kilkenny voters.