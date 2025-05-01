Martin Bridgeman was the host tonight, featuring a number of pre-recorded interviews.

First we heard from Sandra Hayes of Teagasc, who spoke with Matt about the excellent grass growing conditions she is witnessing across the region.

Matt was at the Glanbia AGM, which took place on April 30th, and reported on what was a fractious meeting, with shareholders expressing discontent at the current share price of the company.

The Daniels family won an award at the recent Tirlán Sustainability Awards event and Bryan Daniels, along with Tirlán Agri-Sustainability Manager Thomas Ryan, discussed the importance of the Awards.

Eric Driver gave his weekly report on Sheep from Tullow Mart, and George Candler was in studio to nring the weekly reports from Kilkenny Mart.