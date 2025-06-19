Thomas Ryan ,Tirlán’s Agri-Sustainability Manager, called into the studio to discuss an upcoming farm walk on the Brennan farm near Ballyragget, which will highlight how farming and the environment can work hand in hand.

Michelle McGrath of Animal Health Ireland discussed best practices for managing calves mid year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ewen Mullins of Teagasc Oakpark provided an insight into what visitors to next week’s Crops and Technology event at Oakpark can expect to see.

Eric driver reported on sheep prices from Tullow mart, and George Candler was in studio to provide listeners with a comprehensive report on the latest movements in livestock prices.