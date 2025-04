Brendan Hickey, IFA Kilkenny County Chairman, discussed a range of farming issues with Matt.

David Mullins told listeners of a Point-to-Point race meeting at Tullaherin on Sunday 27th April and also the importance of National Hunt breeding and racing in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine O’ Neill co-organiser of the Macra Mr Personality Festival provided details of the event happening this weekend at the Hub Kilkenny.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-kclr-farm-show-2442025