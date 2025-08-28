Brian Harte of Tirlán discussed management practices to improve Milk Solids percentages this Autumn.

Neil Foulkes chatted about Hedgerows and how important they are in the countryside.

Susan Maher, president of ASA highlighted the organisation’s annaul conference in Cork next Thursday.

Sean O’ Connor of Teagasc told listeners about an upcoming Dairy Beef farm walk in early September.

Tomás McCarthy of Borris Breeders updated shepherds on the recent sale and provided a date for the second sale of Borris Ewes this season.

Eric Driver provided a sheep price report while George Candler was in studio to discuss the latest livestock sales prices and numbers at Cillin Hill Mart.