Presented tonight by Martin Bridgeman, FarmShow Producer.

On the programme tonight, Matt provided three recorded interviews.

“Gasabate” is a new slurry treatment technology with the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions. Matt spoke to Justin McCarthy about the novel development.

Matt spoke to Phil Hogan, former TD, Minister and EU Commissioner, on a range of issues stretching from tariffs to GAA, local, national and international.

Matt also spoke with Ornua economist, Ciarán Aylward, on the prospects for dairy markets and we had our usual sheep and cattle price reports from Eric Driver at Tullow Mart and George gave the latest report from Kilkenny Mart.