First tonight, Matt spoke with John Donohue, CEO of Irish Farm Accounts Co-operative Society (IFAC). celebrating their 50th anniversary in the farming and agri-food industry.

Concluding our feature on Hedgerows, we hear from Conor Cleere of Nore Vision, talking about Farming for Water and Hedgerow

As recent Grain Growers Farm Walk, Matt caught up with John Dunne of Goldcrop.

Michael Lynch brought us this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny Mart, and Eric Driver delivered his report from Tullow Mart.