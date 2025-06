Matt spoke to Irish Farmer’s Journal’s Pat O’ Toole about Minister Heydon’s first appearance before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee and discussed other current farming issues.

Paddy Casey of the Irish Grassland Association, along with beef farmer Tim Meagher chatted about the upcoming beef farm walk on the Meagher farm on next Tuesday 10th June.

Matt also discussed homeopathic medicine for livestock with Farmer Pat Aherne after a conference on the subject in Castlecomer earlier today.

Eric Driver delivered a sheep price report from Tullow and George candler provided an update on livestock price trends at Cillin Hill this week