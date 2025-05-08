First this evening, we heard an interview with Josephine O’ Neill, just ahead of her upcoming inauguration next Saturday as president of Macra. The discussion ranged across mental health challenges facing young people, Macra’s main aims and how she sees her role as president.

Matt spoke recently with Sean Molloy, CEO of Tirlán where milk price and milk volumes were discussed, along with processing capacity, consolidation options and environmental issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Driver brought us the weekly Tullow Mart Report and Michael Lynch was in studio to bring us the Kilkenny Mart Report