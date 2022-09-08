The KCLR Farm Show – 8/9/2022 – Brought to you by Tirlán

First tonight, we heard from Bobby Miller, Chair of the Irish Grain Growers Association, who spoke to Matt about Harvest 2022, not just nationally but internationally and about the prospects for the coming months

We heard about a charity tractor run in Fenagh happening this weekend. Stephen Agar spoke to us about the event being held in memory of his Uncle Ken who will be commemorated on his 20th anniversary.

Edwina Grace was at the Agricultural Science Association conference, the first in three years , which took place today in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny. It had a large attendance of over 250 attendees. With a theme of ‘Science at the forefront of agricultural sustainability’ the conference heard that Irish Agricultural Scientists are playing a pivotal role in the development and adoption of the technologies needed to reduce emissions from agriculture. Some are already ‘ready to go’ and are urgently needed as it comes at a time of tremendous change with an ambitious target of 25% reduction in emissions set for Irish Agriculture by 203 We have an excerpt of the fuller interview.

Matt spoke with Shane McElroy, Head of Technical Development at Tirlán, about their series of fodder events/clinics.

There’s a Winter Finishing Event happening early next week. Terry Carroll, of Teagasc spoke to Matt about it. Given many uncertainties on inputs, it’s timely.

Blessington Mart has has a Spotted Dutch Sheep Auction coming up and Matt caught up with Jim Croke a Dublin native, one of a growing number of rare sheep breeders.

George Candler will join us later for this week’s Kilkenny Mart Report and Eric Driver will give the Tullow Mart Report.