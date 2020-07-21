The Live at The Drive In concerts in Kilkenny cancelled

The Live at The Drive In concerts which were due to take place in Kilkenny next month have been cancelled.

Those who bought tickets would have watched the concerts from within their cars.

In a statement released this afternoon, the organisers say that all shows can no longer go ahead as planned due to government guidelines.

The Gavin James concert in Kilkenny on the August 10th had been a sell out while Hermitage Green were due to take to the stage two days later at Gowran Park Racecourse.

Organisers say full refunds will be available at the point of purchase.