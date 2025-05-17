In Episode 12 of the Men’s Health Sessions, Dr. John Cuddihy and Martin Bridgeman continue to wrap and summarise.

In this, the final episode, they have put together what you might call a Director’s cut. They have edited in one or two pieces that had to be left out for reasons of time in past episodes and speak about how best to make use of your GP appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also had an opportunity to speak about the great work being done locally as part of the Mens Sheds movement with Frank Morris and Paddy Fleming from Tullow.

They also managed to salvage some excerpts from a very intriguing interview which they had thought was unusable (thanks AI!). That interview spoke about the concept of “SoulSpan” and the spiritual end of healthcare with the hiughly engaging Alex Morahan.