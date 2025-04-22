Listen Back: The Men’s Health Sessions on KCLR

This week, Dr. John Cuddihy and Martin Bridgeman as they discuss the natural aging process and its effects on muscles, bones, and spatial awareness, which can lead to an increased risk of falls.

Their guest is Dr. Rory McGovern, a stroke physician from St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, who shares his expertise on stroke prevention and emphasises the importance of quality of life for those of us of a certain age.

Discover tips on maintaining muscle and bone strength, balance and energy.

The episode also highlights the significant role that grandparents play in play in family life.

Join our chat with Dr. Rory McGovern on aging gracefully!

