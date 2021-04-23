The Oscars to film special showcase at Kilkenny Castle this weekend

The Oscars is coming to Ireland this weekend to film a special showcase live from Kilkenny castle to celebrate Irish nominated film, Wolfwalkers.

The animation from five-time Oscar-nominated studio, Cartoon Saloon, is the only Irish Oscar nominee for this year’s 93rd Academy Awards.

Whilst the Kilkenny based team can’t travel to the states to walk the red carpet due to restrictions – Hollywood is coming to Ireland instead

This year’s awards will unfold live at several locations in LA and a few overseas locations for nominees unable to travel or quarantine.

We’ll hear from the crew on KCLR Live a little later this morning.